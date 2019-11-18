Smashing Pumpkins to combat hunger

The first ever Smash Out Hunger event took place at a local food truck park over the weekend which allowed Laredos to take out their frustrations in a festive way.

Golondrina Food Park allowed patrons to come smashing pumpkins in an effort to combat hunger.

For just three dollars, people of all ages were given a chance to smash pumpkins with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the South Texas Food Bank.

They also allowed customers to BYOP, or bring their own pumpkins, to smash for two dollars, with Golondrina donating the third dollar on their behalf.

The afternoon event drew several hundred customers who seemed to be ready to say goodbye to the fall, ushering in the winter a little early.

Despite all the rage, customers had a really fun time.