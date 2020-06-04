Smile fades in the summer

It looks like our chances of rain fell short and your smile will fade in the summer if you're not a fan of the triple-digit temperatures because they are right around the corner!

On Thursday, we will start off warm and humid in the 70s.

By the afternoon, we'll see a high of 96 degrees with clear skies and sunny conditions.

The 90s will stick around and it will only get hotter from here.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 98 degrees and 97 on Saturday.

As we head into Sunday we'll see a high of 98 degrees almost nearing those triple-digit temperatures.

Temperatures will only increase from there. We are expecting a high of 103 on Monday and 107 on Tuesday.

Keep in mind the first official day of summer is on June 20th.