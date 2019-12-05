Smoothie King serving up healthy holiday drinks

Now that the season is winding down, many might be thinking about New Year's Resolutions.

One of the many resolutions people have is to eat healthier and get in shape.

Smoothie King is serving up tasty treats that you can drink while also staying on your diet.

Smoothie King just released its Chocolate Strawberry Slim & Trim smoothie which tastes just like drinking a chocolate shake.

If you are thinking about getting someone a gift, Smoothie King has gift cards for sale and best of all, if you purchase a gift card you can get a free drink for yourself as well.

Smoothie King has to locations on Del Mar and NE Bob Bullock Loop.