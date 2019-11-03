Smuggling gangs breach border wall

The Washington Post reports smuggling gangs in Mexico have been able to breach new sections of President Trump's border wall in recent months.

Citing U.S. agents and officials with knowledge of the damage, the Post reported smugglers have been using reciprocating saws to cut through the steel and concrete parts of the wall.

It creates openings wide enough for people and drugs to be smuggled through.

Trump was asked about the report outside the White House Saturday and he said "We have a very powerful wall, but no matter how powerful, you can cut through anything."

The president also said "We have a lot of people watching. Cutting is one thing, but it's easily fixed."

The Post reported when a breach is detected, a welding crew is sent to fix the opening--and that some of the damage has happened in parts where electronic sensors that detect sawing vibrations have not yet been installed.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection says “Any characteristic that the wall is not working is ridiculous. The wall is working."