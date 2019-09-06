Snoop Dogg coming to the Sames Auto Arena

It's time to get your gin and juice ready and drop it like its hot because DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg is coming to the Gateway City.

MGN Online

The Sames Auto Arena announced on Thursday that the rapper will be getting out of the dog pound and rolling into the streets of Laredo on Thursday, November 7.

Snoop Dog is famous for songs such as "Nuthin but a G thang", "Drop it like its Hot", and "Gin and Juice".

Tickets for the concert go on sale next Saturday at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $36.00.

This will be Snoop's first trip to Laredo.