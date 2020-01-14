Snoop Dogg teams up with Dunkin for Plant based breakfast sandwich

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg is trading in his gin and juice for some donuts and plant-based protein.
For just one week, Dunkin will be selling the Beyond the DO Double G sandwich.
It's a beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.
Dunkin' says it was inspired by the rapper's passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.
Snoop started partnering with Dunkin' last year to promote its plant-based protein items.
The company's CEO says beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin' since it launched in November.