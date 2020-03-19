Social Security Office continues business with closed offices

The Social Security Office assures the public that benefits will continue as usual.

In a statement from Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, he confirms that when it comes to receiving benefits or supplemental security income through direct mail or through the U.S. postal mail system, nothing has changed.

However, he warns not to believe anyone who attempts to tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped payments.

Now, what has changed is the closing of all offices across the nation, including the office here in Laredo.

However this doesn't mean you can't access services.

You can still call the 1-800 number or visit their webpage to access services.

They assure that employees are standing by to help.

The number to call is 1-866-704-4857 and the website is SocialSecurity.gov.

They also recommend checking their website regularly for COVID-19 updates.