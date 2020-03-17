Health experts advise to avoid contact with others

Health experts are crediting that social distancing will ultimately be the key to slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "social distancing " is staying at least six feet away from other people whether you have symptoms or not.

For many people this could mean staying home from work, staying in for the weekend, not going to places with large crowds like bars or restaurants, and not shaking hands.

Basically, the less places you go, the less chances you have of getting contaminated and contributing to the spread of the virus.

If you are symptom-free and in healthy condition, you still are urged to practice social distancing. You can still be carrying the virus and expose those at risk, like the elderly and people with serious chronic medical conditions.