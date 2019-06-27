Social media page helping families locate missing loved ones

Every year 600,000 people go missing across the country and roughly 4,400 of those are bodies go unclaimed, that’s according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

As a result, many families can go years without knowing what happened to their missing loved one; now, social media is playing a part in giving families a sense of closure.

Nowadays, you can find a Facebook page for just about anything, even one dedicated to finding the missing deceased.

Unidentified-Unclaimed Bodies in the United States page owner Cynthia Sanchez Rivera decided several months ago that she wanted to find a way to help others.

Out of the goodness of her heart, Rivera says she wanted to help others whose family members disappear in the desert.

What Rivera does is get information from different websites such as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and then posts it online, in the hopes that someone will recognize the person.

Her page includes hundreds of cold cases from across the country, even ones here in Webb County.

One of the men who landed on the page is a man who passed away in Webb County ten years ago.

Although Laredo Police were successful in trying to locate a next of kin, pages like this one are working to bridge the gap between the lost and the found.

The Facebook page and posts are shining a disturbing yet necessary light on the last images of those who lost their lives.

Rivera says if they want to be in the group, they have to be willing to see those types of graphic images.

It’s a grim approach to a closure thousands of families desperately need.

The page already has over 6,000 members.

It is recommended that families approach law enforcement and their local morgues first before beginning their search.