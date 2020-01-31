Social media post causes coronavirus scare

Calls from concerned Laredoans have flooded the KGNS newsroom over a social media post saying the first reported case of coronavirus has been reported in Laredo.

This is the post from the Facebook page of former county judge Louis Bruni that created a bit of a panic from people.

The post simply read "Laredo officials first case of coronavirus confirmed in Webb County area..."

As you would imagine, that scared many people into believing that someone may have been infected by the disease the World Health Organization had declared a global emergency.

City health officials quickly took to social media dispelling the rumor and assuring people that there is no case of coronavirus in Laredo or Webb County.

When we reached out to Bruni about the post, he says that he received the information from a source he considered credible and simply relayed it on social media.