Social media post raises concerns about possible diseases

A social media post made by a local Border Patrol union is concerning residents in the community over a migrant possibly carrying a dangerous disease.

Agents say the migrant was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a rare and highly contagious type of influenza, something not seen around this area.

Officials over at the City of Laredo Health Department responded to the post saying that they have not seen any rare cases of influenza in migrants.

Several migrants that were screened were diagnosed with the flu, but health department director Dr. Hector Gonzalez says it's nothing out of the ordinary.

Although Dr. Gonzalez could not comment on the social media post, he says it’s the health department’s job to track any infectious and communicable diseases that may be harmful to the community.

Gonzalez adds that there has been no variant of flu strain in our area from both locals or migrants.

The doctor also states that Border Patrol has a protocol in place when it comes to reporting health issues, but if it's something infectious they must alert their department.

He's been in contact with other border communities that intake migrants, but they also have not seen this rare influenza in migrants.