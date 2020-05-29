Social media user impersonates Telemundo Laredo employee while making offensive remarks

Telemundo Laredo has received reports saying that a social media user who claims to be an editor at Telemundo Laredo is making derogatory comments online.

The person(s) associated with this profile is not and has never been employed or affiliated with our organization at any point.

The staff and management of Telemundo Laredo are appalled and offended by such remarks and do not condone anyone making these types of statements.

Telemundo is consulting with its legal department and is working with them and local authorities to take the appropriate action and have these offensive messages removed as soon as possible.