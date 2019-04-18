Society of Martha Washington announces next year's Washington Family

The names of those who will portray the first family of the United States in next year's Washington’s Birthday celebrations are out.

The Society of Martha Washington has selected, Julia Elizabeth Jones Rubio who is the current director of events and operations at the Fine and Performing Arts Department at TAMIU.

Julia along with her husband Jose M. Rubio, Jr will be the Washington Family in 2020.

Rubio was the longest-serving district attorney for Webb and Zapata County for twenty years.

The Society of Martha Washington Colonial Pageant and Ball will be held Friday, February 21st, 2020.