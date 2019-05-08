Sole survivor of former BP killings arrested

The sole victim that escaped from former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz was arrested.

It all stems from an incident that happened last month at a family member’s home.

Police say they were called out to a home after a confrontation between Erika Peña and a family member.

Because of the incident, Peña is facing charges that include assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

The family member told police that Peña threatened her to kill her.

That is when police attempted to arrest Peña but she refused.

Laredo Police say Peña resisted arrest and as they were escorting her to the patrol unit, she got away and kicked the officer in the leg.

The officer was able to get a hold of her and put her in the unit.

She was taken to the Webb County Jail.

Peña was the sole survivor of Juan David Ortiz's serial murders that happened last year.