Solid Waste Department collecting bulky trash in 78043 area

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department is continuing its series of bulky trash collection.

This time around, the solid waste department will be picking up bulky items in the 78043 area.

Acceptable bulky items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, toys and household appliances.

Residents are asked to place their bulky items outside for pick up no later than 7:00 a.m. Items should be at least ten feet away from any large objects and must be accessible from the street and placed within the right-of-way.

For more information, you can call the Solid Waste Department at (956) 796-1098 or 3-1-1.