Solid Waste Department takes bulky trash off community's hands

The City of Laredo is helping you get rid of your bulky trash.

Wednesday morning, the Solid Waste Department was picking up bulky items in the 78040 area.

They will continue picking up items from homes in this area code throughout the week.

Acceptable bulky items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, toys, and household appliances.

However, residents say others have been helping get rid of their bulks.

“I've noticed since my daughter in law put stuff out, and our neighbors too, other people have been coming by and picking some of the stuff,” said resident Robert Wilson. “They say, ‘hey I can use this!’ I guess whatever helps them out is good.”

In the next two weeks, people living in the area codes of 78041 and 78045 could start putting their items out.

Residents are asked to place their bulky items outside for pick up no later than 7 in the morning.