Some restaurants getting ready to reopen

In less than 24 hours businesses all across the state will have the state's blessing to begin opening their doors, particularly restaurants.



Not all of them will actually open, many are taking a "wait and see" approach.

Those that are reopening will face a slew of requirements in order to allow diners into their restaurants.



All businesses will have to adhere to social distancing requirements and not allow more than 25 percent of the restaurant's capacity in at any given time.



Strict cleaning and disinfecting rules will also need to put into place, and requirements to have disposable menus are also being imposed.



Nevertheless, one restaurant owner we spoke to says he's ready to go.

"They're going to have face masks and gloves, we are trying to disinfect everything today so we can be ready for tomorrow."

Some local chains also spoke about their re-entry plans.



Taco Palenque says they will re-open on Friday, following all rules and precautions.

In a statement issued earlier they say they "are taking extreme precautions. We have an outstanding track record of protecting our hosts and guests. As we continue to re-open for business, let's lift our community to a higher standard of sanitation to keep our good health."

McDonalds also commented saying they will only continue serving Texans through drive thru, walk-in, take out, and delivery only.



"A top priority at McDonald's is the safety and well-being of our people and customers, which guides our decision making. This is not a race. As states ease restrictions, we will move thoughtfully and judiciously to make changes to our operations in collaboration with our franchisees, when McDonald's is ready."