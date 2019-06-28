Some things will never change

As we start our weekend, it looks like we will go back to our normal summer conditions which means triple digits.

On Friday we will start off in the high 70s with very high humidity.

Once we get into the afternoon we are expecting 100 degrees with very high humidity so it's going to feel hotter than what it feels.

As we carry on throughout the weekend, we won't see many changes as we are still in the dog days of summer.

Then on Tuesday, we are expecting a slight chance of rain which we can''t rule out because as we saw this week, any chance of rain is good.