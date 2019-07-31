Sony working on portable AC system

With the dog days of summer here to stay, anywhere with AC is the place to be; however, that can be a challenge when going outside.

A cool new invention is coming up with a way to take your AC to go.

Sony is working on a mini AC system which is hidden in a built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt.

It's called the “Reon Pocket”, a smartphone-sized body cooling device you can actually wear.

It's being crowdfunded through Sony's First Flight Acceleration program in Japan.

Sony says it will be able to lower your body temperature by 23 degrees and apparently, it can also be used to warm you up during the cold days.

The system uses what's known as the Peltier effect.

Basically, electric currents are used to transfer heat between two objects which ends up creating a temperature difference.

Right now you'll control it with an app on your smartphone.

It runs on battery for 90 minutes on one charge and takes two hours to recharge.

Sony says the handy little device will start shipping next March but just in Japan for now and just in men's sizes.

The portable AC will cost roughly $117.