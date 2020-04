A local family is speaking out after a terrifying experience hits close to home.

Fire officials were called out to a house fire at the 4400 block of Sofia at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday where lightning had struck a south Laredo home.

Officials say the homeowner was able to extinguish the fire; however, the home sustained damage to the attic and caused a hole in the roof.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.