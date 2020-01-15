South Laredo house fire destroys family's belongings

"Devastating and heartbreaking," those are the words used to describe a fire that nearly destroys a home in south Laredo.

The Pedroza family was picking up the pieces of what was left behind at their home on the 3000 block of Maida Lane.

Firefighters responded early Sunday morning at the home after neighbors had called and even tried putting out the fire themselves.

The flames destroyed their furniture, clothes, and everything they own.

"Whatever anyone wants to help us with is fine," said Alondra Pedroza. "Whatever is in their hearts. Honestly, it's embarrassing asking for anything especially because you never think this will happen to you. If you would like to send us your prayers. We appreciate it with all our hearts because it really helps us."

If you would like to help the Pedroza family out, you can donate here.