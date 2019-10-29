South Texas Blood Bank asks for community's help

The South Texas Blood Bank is asking the community to roll up their sleeves to help save a life.

To help replenish their blood supply, which they say is critically low, the bank is hosting several blood drives this week.

Tuesday they are right here at KGNS studios.

The bank is looking to help meet the demand for blood. They say they need about 500 donations a day to keep up with the blood need.

A spokesperson from the blood bank says that at any time of the year, any fatal accidents may occur, such as crashes so the South Texas Blood Bank needs to be prepared.

The blood bank will outside of KGNS until 6pm, so residents still have a little bit of time to make it out to our studios.

We are located at 120 west Del Mar Boulevard.