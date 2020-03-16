South Texas Blood Bank sees drop in blood donations

COVID-19 is already causing critical blood shortages as people respond to social distancing.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center reports that in the last few days, more than 50 blood drives have been canceled.

The organization says drives at schools, businesses, churches, and other organizations provide more than 60 percent of blood.

Without community action, projections show the blood supply will be depleted in less than two days, which means we could expect that blood would be rationed.

The center says people are not at risk for contracting coronavirus, either by giving blood or receiving a blood transfusion.

Donors are still encouraged and are asked to schedule appointments as it reduces wait time and avoids crowding in donor rooms.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call 210-731-5590 or click here.