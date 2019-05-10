South Texas Border Patrol station beyond capacity

Migrants are spending their first days and nights in the U.S. Outside.

Officials say the McAllen Border Patrol station is beyond capacity.

Prompting the erection of a tent city, to help handle an influx of migrants numbering 10,000 last week alone.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector is set up to process a maximum of 3,500 people.

Those migrants, arriving amid high heat and humidity, which makes their trek even more hazardous.

Border Patrol agents say they see a lot of migrants dehydrated, hungry and malnourished.