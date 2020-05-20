South Texas Food Bank continues to provide food to those in need

With many businesses set to open employees are slowly starting to return to work, but for many, having enough food in their pantry may still be a challenge.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, the South Texas Food Bank is looking to help by offering bags of food.

The food bank is organizing multiple food distribution events this week at their location and it’s done with safety precautions.

There are two opportunities this week to pick up food, one of them will take place on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

They only ask that those who show up be wearing a mask and have their trunk open.

Everyone must also present a photo ID.