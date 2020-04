Over at Las Colonias the Laredo South Texas Food Bank is providing groceries for those who need it the most.

In the outskirts of Webb County, you could see long lines of cars waiting to receive their supplies this morning.

Everyone lined-up outside of the Iglesia Senda de Gloria at the Pueblo Nuevo Colonia.

The food distribution started at 9 a.m. on Friday.

If you are interested in helping out and donating to the South Texas Food Bank, you can call 723-3120.