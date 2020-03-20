South Texas Food Bank feeding those in need during COVID-19 crisis

The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts in making sure our community is well-fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank will make deliveries while following CDC guidelines to families in the area.

According to their social media page, this week they have received help from the to the City of Laredo - Government, City of Laredo Health Department, Laredo City Council Member Alberto Torres, Webb County Constable Pct. 1 Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, and the Constable Pct. 1 deputies with their the home deliveries.

The organization says these deliveries are designed to assist elderly, disabled, and other high-risk members of the community.

Also Red Wing Laredo partnered with the food bank by donating food items and assisting with the delivery of emergency COVID-19 relief boxes to the homes of those members of the community.

They say they are taking extra precautions to ensure their clients, staff members, and volunteers are not put at risk during this time.

The services they provide to clients will not be interrupted, however, as an effort to promote social distancing they will be limiting person-to-person contact at their facilities.

Any person in the community who is in need of services is encouraged to call them at 956-726-3120 or stop by in person at 2121 Jefferson, were they will receive assistance from one of their staff members via teleconference.