South Texas Food Bank feeds thousands of residents in need

The South Texas Food Bank provided over three thousand families some much-needed food supplies over the weekend.

Pictures provided to us by District Four Councilman Alberto Torres shows people lining up early at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot.

Volunteers with the food bank gathered to distribute food to those in need in our community.

Each family received canned goods, rice, beans, fresh produce, five pounds of meat, and five pounds of chicken.

The food bank did not do it alone, they had many volunteers that included the Texas National Guard, local and state law enforcement agencies as well as the Laredo Fire Department.

The food was purchased by the food bank with donations made by local citizens, the City of Laredo and Webb County.