South Texas Food Bank fighting hunger this holiday season

Although the holidays are known as the most wonderful time of the year, for some, it can be extremely stressful especially if there isn't any food on the table.

Here in Webb County, one in three children suffer from food insecurity and for adults, three in ten people do not know where their next meal will come from.

The South Texas Food Bank is working to meet the needs of the community by providing meals for those who need it the most.

The food bank serves over 102,000 people every month and out of that number, 36,000 are children.

Officials say a lot of people have come in to receive the services they provide especially during this time of year; however, they say they are experiencing a volunteer shortage.

Camilla Sosa, the marketing director for the South Texas Food Bank says although over 30 percent of people in Webb County are experiencing food insecurity, the food bank is only able to touch about ten percent.

And unfortunately, that means some people and some children will go without food.

Sosa says some kids have lunch at 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. and won't eat until school the next day.

In this time of giving, you can choose to donate to the South Texas Food Bank they accept monetary donations.

Sosa says for every one dollar, the food bank is able to serve ten meals to people in need.

Now in just a single month, the food bank delivers over two-million pounds*of food but the need is still there.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, the South Texas Food Bank is located on 2121 Jefferson Street.

For more information on the services they provide, or if you would like to volunteer you can call them at 726-3120.

This coming Saturday, the South Texas Food Bank will host its hunger games shooting competition where experts and beginners can shoot their targets for a great cause.

It will take place December 14th at 12 noon at the Arena Gun Club.

The cost is $150 dollars per shooters and $500 per team.

All proceeds will go to the South Texas Food Bank.