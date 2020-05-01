South Texas Food Bank hosting food distribution drive this Saturday

A local food bank is leading the fight against hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing roughly 3,000 bags of groceries to families in need.

This Saturday, the South Texas Food Bank will be holding a mass food distribution event at the Sames Auto Arena starting at 8 a.m.

The distribution is open to the community of Laredo and Webb County.

In order to receive services, the food bank is asking visitors to drive by in their respective vehicles.

All items will be placed in your vehicle's trunk.

Representatives are also asking recipients to bring a photo ID with a local address.

Every person in your vehicle must be wearing a mask at all times during the transaction.