South Texas Food Bank hosting free health fair

The South Texas Food Bank will be hosting a health fair that the entire community is invited to attend.

The event will begin at 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at the food bank’s location at 2121 Jefferson Street.

The event will be free and the public is encouraged to take advantage of services at the fair such as flu shots, blood pressure checks, and glucose exams.

The South Texas Food Bank invites the entire community to take advantage of these services that will be completely free of charge.

Information will also be provided for those who wish to apply for assistance programs.