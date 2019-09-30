South Texas Food Bank offering water while supplies last

A local organization that helps combat hunger is looking to provide water to those affected by the water boil advisory.

The South Texas Food Bank will be distributing free water at its facility until 5 p.m.

Representatives say it’s on a first come- first serve basis, so they are encouraging residents to arrive as soon as possible.

The food bank is expecting another shipment of water later on in the evening, so they might continue to distribute water on Tuesday.

For more information, you can stop by the South Texas Food Bank facility located at 2121 Jefferson Street.