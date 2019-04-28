South Texas Food Bank celebrates opening of new facility

In the State of Texas one in six people are food insecure.

In Webb County the numbers are even greater at one in three, which means they do not know when they will have their next meal.

The South Texas Food Bank has expanded its facility from 34,000 square feet to a 93,000 square foot facility.

On Friday morning they held their grand opening at their new location.

The ceremony included special remarks from County officials and the CEO of feeding Texas Celia Cole.

On a monthly basis, the food bank serves 65,000 people in this area alone.

Marketing director Camilla Sosa says they will be providing new programs at the new location.

This new facility also comes with a state of the art community kitchen and recreation center.

The new facility will not only serve the people of Laredo but the entire eight county service area of Webb County.