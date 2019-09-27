South Texas Food Bank organizes health fair

An organization that seeks to end food insecurity around Webb County is raising awareness about the health risks associated with hunger.

For the first time, the South Texas Food Bank held a free health fair event for the entire community as an effort to educate the public on the health risks associated with food insecurity or hunger.

On Friday morning, The South Texas Food Bank along with several local health organizations were providing free services to the community.

The services included free flu shots, blood pressure checks, glucose exams, as well as information on applying for various assistance programs.

The community health fair was a part of the food bank's plan to tackle Hunger Action Month while bringing awareness to the health risks associated with hunger.

According to officials with the food bank, when you go hungry, you don't have access to the healthiest and most nutritious food so sometimes it can be easier to pick up unhealthier options.

Camilla Sosa, the marketing director for the South Texas Food Bank says their goal is to provide a more holistic service for all of its clients and the community.

Sosa says as the food bank continues to grow, the more people they hope to feed.

Attendees also got the chance to win some free door prizes and even take home a bag of fresh produce.

Sosa adds the food bank has worked tirelessly to partner with the city and local health organizations to provide the community with a better quality of life.

For more information on the South Texas Food Bank and the services they provide, you can call them at 726-3120.