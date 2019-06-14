South Texas Food Bank receives generous donation from trucking company

The South Texas Food Bank received a generous donation from an international trucking company.

Over $2,500 was donated to the foodbank courtesy of CR England.

CR England in partnership with England Logistics launched its community outreach program “One Against Childhood Hunger Initiative”.

Their mission is to tackle childhood hunger one truckload at a time.

Dave Acres, the president of the Mexican division of CR England says too many children face the challenge of not knowing where their next meal will come from.

So far this year, the program has donated 7,000 meals through their 21 partner food banks of which the South Texas Food Bank is a part of.

In 2018 CR England and England Logistics carried out a donation structure that converts proceeds earned into meals for children in need.

For every load CR England delivers, they donate a meal to a food bank of the delivery driver's choosing.