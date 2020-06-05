South Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution event this Saturday

The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, the food bank will be at the Sames Auto Arena distributing bags of groceries to local residents.

The event will take place on Saturday at the arena parking lot at 7 a.m. and will go on until supplies last.

Attendees must bring a photo ID, must remain in their vehicle at all times and they must wear a facemask in order to receive services.

Organizers are planning to serve roughly 5,000 local families.

For more information, you can contact the food bank at 956-726-3120.