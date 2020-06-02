South Texas Food Bank to feed students during the summer

A local food bank is doing its part in making sure that no child goes hungry during the summer.

The South Texas Food Bank will connect children 18 and younger and students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy meals for free.

These meals offer students a source of good nutrition when school is out for the summer.

The Summer Feeding Program kicks off June 8th and will run through August 10th.

Meals can be picked up on a grab and go basis, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at one of seven sites across Webb County.

For more information you can head on over to Summer Food for more.