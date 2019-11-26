South Texas Food Bank to hold Hunger Games

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is teaming up with our local gun club to put together a game that seeks to end hunger.
File photo: Arena Gun Club
The food bank will be hosting its Hunger Games Shooting Competition where gun experts and beginners can shoot the targets for a good cause.
Participants will receive a t-shirt lunch and get a chance to win some door prizes.
The event will take place on December 14th at 12 p.m. at the Arena Gun Club located at 6501 Arena Boulevard.
The cost is $150 per shooter or $500 for team registration.
All of the proceeds will go to the food bank.
For more information, you can call 956-726-3120.