South Texas Food Bank to hold mass food distribution event

A local food bank is looking to continue its efforts to help those who are facing financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Texas Food Bank is expecting to feed 500 local families during a mass drive-thru distribution event on Tuesday, May 19th at the Casa Blanca Ballroom at 1 p.m.

The COVID relief efforts started back in March when the governor issued the emergency declaration, and since then, the numbers continue to climb daily.

All food distributions are drive-thru, and all who attends needs to bring a photo ID, wear a face mask, and have the trunk to your vehicle open.

Families can receive these services once a week.