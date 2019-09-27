South Texas Food Bank to host free health fair

An organization that seeks to end hunger in the Laredo community, as well as other parts of South Texas, is looking to provide free health checks to local families.

The South Texas Food Bank will host its free Community Health Fair on Friday, September 27th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents will get a chance to get free flu shots, blood pressure checks, glucose exams, diabetes screenings and more.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes.

The event will take place at the food bank facility located on 2121 Jefferson Street.

The event is free and open to the public.