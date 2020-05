A food bank is teaming up with a local college to feed families in need.

The South Texas Food Bank and the South Laredo College are teaming up to host a food distribution drive today to provide families with food supplies.

Representatives with the food bank will be out distributing groceries at the Congressman Henry Cuellar Protect Services Center, Parking Lot H at 1 p.m.

The event is open to the community while supplies last.