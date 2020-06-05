South Texas Food Bank to hold food drive

The South Texas Food Bank will be handing out food this weekend.



They are going to be at the Sames Auto Arena Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m., while supplies last.



People who turn out are expected to have a photo ID.



They're going to be practicing social distancing at this event, so people are expected to remain in their vehicles.



Everyone in attendance must wear a face mask, and ask that there be no more than two people in the vehicle at the time.



The food drive is expected to serve about 5,000 families.