South Texas Workforce Solutions offer help for unemployment benefits

More than three million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 when 695,000 people filed for benefits.

Here in Laredo, many are trying to get a hold of South Texas Workforce Solutions for help or answers.

There are two different options you can use to talk to them to file your claim.

They can call the national hotline which is 800-939-6631, or visit UI.TexasWorkforce.org.

Their hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They do say that going online will be the faster and safer method.

"Online is the more... more faster, it's 24/7 and we also recommend to login into WorkingTexas.com, if they update their WorkingTexas.com, that user name and password will be useful also for the unemployment claim."

If you need help or would like to call the local South Texas Workforce Solutions office at 794-6500.

They also advise that everyone calls in to ask for help to keep in mind the high volume of calls and to have patience.