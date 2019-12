Authorities are investigating an alleged quadruple homicide in south Texas.

Police say four bodies with bullet wounds were found inside an apartment in Edinburg on Tuesday morning.

Officials say two of the victims are mother and daughter, another was the boyfriend of one of the two females, and the last was a home provider.

A male toddler was also found inside the apartment unharmed.

At this point, it is unclear whether the incident was murder or was a murder-suicide.