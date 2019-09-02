South Texas community experiencing reports of immigrant break-ins

A community just 80 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border is not only having issues with illegal immigrants dying around the area but also with break-ins.

Last week, KGNS gave you an exclusive look at the sheer amount of immigrant bodies found at ranches within Brooks County in the last decade.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office says immigrant deaths isn’t the only issue they have, but also with immigrants breaking into homes or stealing vehicles.

Sheriff Benny Martinez says they are starting to get more aggressive when it comes to theft.

Martinez says if there’s a vehicle within reach, they will drive off with it.

He says the volume of migrants passing through Brooks County has greatly increased.