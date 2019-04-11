South Texas high school counselor found dead with stab wounds

A counselor at Carrizo Springs High School was found dead with stab wounds at a home on Tuesday evening.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened, but the person responsible is believed to be someone from the same school.

Highway patrol, along with Dimmit County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene and found 50-year-old Carlos Peña.

Authorities say he is from Asherton and works in Carrizo Springs.

The district lists his position as a migrant counselor at the school and the Texas Rangers believe the teen detained at the scene may be a student at the same high school; however, district officials have yet confirmed these details.

The rangers say the teen is being cooperative but as to why this happened, they don't have a motive.

They are still investigating to develop a motive from other factors.

A suspect was arrested in this case.

That person was identified as 18-year-old John Michael Alvarado.

He is being charged with murder and held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.