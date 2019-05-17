South Texas high school teacher placed on leave amid alleged sexting scandal

A San Antonio high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after his alleged sexting photos surfaced online.

The South San High School teacher is accused of sending nude photos of himself to a teenage girl who is not a student at the school.

According to News 4 San Antonio, the alleged sexting between the teacher and teen took place on social media and was captured in screenshots.

In the messages, the teacher states, “Gonna send me those **expletive** in return?” at which point the student responds, “Of course.”

In a turn of events, the teen asked the teacher for something he didn’t see coming.

The teen reportedly attempted to extort money from the teacher and threatened to take the pictures to the police if she didn’t get $200.

Since then, the screenshots of the alleged exchange between the teacher and the teen have repeatedly been shared on campus.

In a letter sent to parents, Executive Principal Dr. L. Hernandez said, "The district has taken swift action and is working closely with SAPD.

The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave, and is no longer on campus."

The case was reported to SAPD and referred to the appropriate unit for investigation.