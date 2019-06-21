South Texas police officer shot and killed

A south Texas police officer is shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night after responding to concerns of an armed man.

The incident happened in Mission near the southern border.

The officer was sent to check out a disturbance call when a person waved the officer down.

Police say that person then fired several rounds at the officer.

There was a large police presence at the hospital with people paying their respects to the fallen officer.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.