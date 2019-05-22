South Texas processing center closed due to illnesses

Customs and Border Protection's centralized processing center in McAllen, Texas has been closed.

A spokesman said in a statement that the medical staff on Tuesday identified a large number of migrants in custody who seem to be ill with fever and are showing signs of flu-related symptoms.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector temporarily suspended intake operations there to prevent the spread of illness.

Anyone taken into custody in the sector will be taken to other locations until the situation at McAllen is resolved.