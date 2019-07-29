South Texas resident wins big on penny slot machine

One lucky duck in south Texas turned his pennies into millions over the weekend after he played a slot machine and won big!

On Friday a resident from Adkins, Texas became an instant millionaire after he placed a three-dollar bet on a U-spin Jackpot penny slot machine and hit a jackpot of $1,548,024.

Officials from the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino say the winner is a platinum players club member and was visiting the casino with a friend for the day and won in a matter of seconds.

The jackpot marks the 10th win over one million dollars since 2011.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!